The Orioles claimed Noda off waivers from the White Sox on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Noda will keep a 40-man roster spot upon moving to the Orioles, though he will remain in the minors. The 29-year-old has gone just 3-for-34 in the big leagues this season but carries a .194/.390/.366 slash line through 236 plate appearances in Triple-A.