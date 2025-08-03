The Orioles recalled Noda from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 29-year-old was optioned to Norfolk after being claimed off waivers Saturday, but Baltimore didn't wait long before adding him to the MLB roster. Noda appeared in 16 games for the White Sox earlier this season and went 3-for-34 with a 42.2 percent strikeout rate. He's played at the Triple-A level with three different organizations this year and has a .194/.390/.366 slash line in 236 plate appearances.