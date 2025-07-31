The White Sox reinstated Noda (quad) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Noda has been sidelined since July 7 with a right quad strain, though he's been playing rehab games in Charlotte for the past week. During his assignment, the 29-year-old went 2-for-19 with a homer, two RBI, four runs scored and eight strikeouts. He'll stay put in Triple-A now that he's fully healthy, and the White Sox will move forward with Miguel Vargas as their main first baseman.