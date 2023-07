O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with one double, four RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 14-1 win over the Yankees.

After hitting a two-run homer and corralling a steal Wednesday, O'Hearn once again made a significant impact Thursday. He notched his econd three-hit game of 2023 and tied his season high in RBI during the blowout win. The power-hitting lefty has strung together a four-game hit streak, a stretch where he's hitting 7-for-16 (.438) with seven RBI and three runs scored.