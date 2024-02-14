O'Hearn signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal includes a $7.5 million club option for 2025.

O'Hearn had been in his final year of arbitration eligibility, but the Orioles will now have the option to keep him around for what would have been his first year of free agency, as well. The 30-year-old had a surprise re-emergence with Baltimore in 2023, posting an .801 OPS with 14 homers in 112 games. He will see regular action against right-handers between first base and designated hitter.