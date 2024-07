O'Hearn (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins.

O'Hearn didn't start Sunday while dealing with some knee soreness, but he entered that contest as a pinch hitter and will be in the lineup Tuesday following a team off day Monday. The left-handed hitter has an .809 OPS with 12 homers in 81 games for the Orioles this season.