O'Hearn will be on the bench Saturday against the Cubs.

O'Hearn has been surprisingly effective in 27 games for the Orioles this season, with his 1.004 OPS dwarfing the .683 OPS he managed across parts of five seasons with the Royals. He's almost exclusively been deployed against righties, so it's no surprise to see him sit here against Justin Steele. Ramon Urias will start at first base.