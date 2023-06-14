O'Hearn went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

O'Hearn, batting cleanup and playing first base with Ryan Mountcastle (illness) unavailable, extended Baltimore's lead to 4-1 with a two-run shot off Chris Bassitt in the third inning. The 29-year-old O'Hearn has homered in back-to-back games while going 6-for-10 in his last three contests. He's now slashing an impressive .319/.368/.623 with five homers, 11 runs scored and 19 RBI through his first 76 plate appearances with the Orioles.