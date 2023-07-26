O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against Philadelphia.

O'Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning with a solo homer off left-hander Matt Strahm, his ninth long ball of the year and second off a southpaw. The 30-year-old O'Hearn has seen steady playing time even with the return of Ryan Mountcastle, with Cedric Mullins (groin) and Aaron Hicks (hamstring) both on the IL. O'Hearn's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with a pair of homers and a 1.012 OPS over his last eight games, boosting his slash line to .310/.353/.536 with 33 RBI and 24 runs scored across 184 plate appearances this season.