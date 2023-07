O'Hearn will sit Wednesday against the Dodgers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

O'Hearn will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series. With left-hander Julio Urias on the mound, Ryan Mountcastle will slot in at first base while Jorge Mateo enters the lineup at shortstop after some shuffling and bats ninth in the series finale with Los Angeles.