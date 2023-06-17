O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs.

O'Hearn has gone 17-for-42 (.405) over his last 12 contests, and he appears to be the replacement for Ryan Mountcastle (illness) at first base. It's a rather unprecedented run of success for O'Hearn, who has rarely been more than a versatile bench bat in his career. He's up to a .338/.381/.623 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored and seven doubles over 84 plate appearances. He may have some fantasy appeal, at least in AL-only formats, while he's wielding a hot bat.