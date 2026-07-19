Orioles' Sam Huff: Contract selected by Baltimore

Baltimore selected Huff's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

After recently being signed to a minor-league deal on July 6, Huff is back with the big-league club. This marks the third time this season that the 28-year-old has had his contract selected by the Orioles. In 23 plate appearances in the majors, Huff has slashed just .174/.174/.261 with no homers and one RBI. Baltimore optioned Cam Sanders to Norfolk to make room for Huff on the active roster and transferred Ryan Helsley (elbow) to the 60-day IL to make room for him on the 40-man roster.