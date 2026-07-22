Orioles' Sam Huff: Idle for nightcap

Huff is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Chadwick Tromp will step in behind the plate after Huff started at catcher in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in the first game of the day. With Samuel Basallo (shoulder) joining Adley Rutschman (wrist) on the injured list Wednesday, Huff looks to be the new No. 1 option on the depth chart, but he's provided little reason for fantasy players to rush to the waiver wire to pick him up. Since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Huff has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts and one walk.