Orioles' Sam Huff: Cast off 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Huff for assignment Monday.

Touted as a bat-first catcher, Huff had been abysmal across 14 games in the big leagues this season, batting just .121 while striking out in 19 of his 34 plate appearances. Though the Orioles remain without their top two backstops in Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder), Huff hadn't produced well enough to justify sticking around in the big leagues. Baltimore recalled recent waiver pickup Yohel Pozo from Double-A Chesapeake in a corresponding move, and he'll join Chadwick Tromp as the team's available options behind the plate until one of Rutschman or Basallo returns.