Orioles' Sam Huff: Losing work to Chadwick Tromp

Huff is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Huff made consecutive starts behind the dish for the Orioles earlier in the week after Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) landed on the injured list within two days of one another, but Chadwick Tromp has since supplanted Huff as Baltimore's preferred option behind the plate in the short term. Tromp will start a fourth straight game over Huff, who has gone just 4-for-32 (.125 average) with 19 strikeouts in 13 games with the Orioles this season.