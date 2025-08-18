Basallo went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Sunday, Basallo entered the lineup at designated hitter and as the Orioles' No. 6 batter in his MLB debut. The 21-year-old broke through with his first hit in his final plate appearance of the day, singling with the bases loaded in top of the eighth inning to drive in the game's final two runs. Prior to the game, interim manager Tony Mansolino told Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun that the Orioles want to assess Basallo's abilities at catcher over the next six weeks, but Basallo is still viewed as the No. 2 option at the position behind Adley Rutschman. Per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, the Orioles plan to have Basallo make his first start at catcher in Monday's series opener in Boston, then use him at DH in Tuesday's series finale. Basallo could also pick up some starts at first base over the final few weeks of the season, though the Orioles may prioritize Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle at that position.