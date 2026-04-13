Basallo went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Basallo opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Adrian Houser. The 21-year-old has gotten off to a slow start but should be in the lineup nearly every day with Adley Rutschman (ankle) and Ryan Mountcastle (foot) both on the shelf. On the season, he's slashing .150/.261/.300 with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored across 46 plate appearances.