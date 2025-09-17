Basallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With the Orioles closing out their series in Chicago with a day game after a night game and with a lefty (Martin Perez) on the hill for the White Sox, the left-handed-hitting Basallo will get a breather. Alex Jackson will step in behind the plate in place of Basallo, who is batting .186 with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs through 12 games in September.