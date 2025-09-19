The Orioles activated Blewett (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday and designated him for assignment.

After making seven appearances during a minor-league rehab stint, Blewett has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. However, he'll immediately hit waivers after being designated for assignment. The 29-year-old has posted a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 big-league innings this season across stints with Baltimore, Atlanta and Minnesota.