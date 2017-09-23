Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Out again Saturday

Smith is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.

Smith is just 3-for-29 (.103) over 12 games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a sixth straight game as Austin Hays draws another start in right field. With Smith struggling, look for Hays, who is one of the Orioles' top prospects, to continue to see the majority of starts in right field down the stretch.

