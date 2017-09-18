Play

Orioles' Seth Smith: Sitting out Monday

Smith is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

Although he regularly starts against righties, Smith will take a seat Monday as Austin Hays draws the start in right field. Since the start of September, Smith has posted a bleak .103/.161/.207 line over 12 games.

