Orioles' Seth Smith: Sitting again Friday
Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
Although the right-handed Alex Cobb is starting for the Rays, the Orioles will keep Smith out of the lineup for the fifth consecutive game. Smith has played 12 games since the start of September, over which he's gone just 3-for-29 (.103). Austin Hays will get the nod to patrol right field Friday with Smith out of the lineup.
