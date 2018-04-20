Orioles' Tanner Scott: Called up from Norfolk
Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Friday's game against Cleveland.
Scott will take the place of infielder Engelb Vielma, who was optioned back to Norfolk in a corresponding move. Earlier this month, Scott recorded five outs in a relief appearance against the Yankees while allowing one earned run off two hits and a walk. That was the lone major-league outing for Scott thus far in 2018, as he was then optioned to Norfolk for bullpen replenishments. Looking ahead, expect him to serve out of lower-leverage spots while he's with the big-league team.
