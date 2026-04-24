Scott picked up the save Thursday against the Giants, throwing a clean ninth inning.

With Edwin Diaz out for multiple months due to elbow surgery, Scott nailed down his first save of the season Thursday. The expectation is that both Scott and Alex Vesia, the latter of whom has yet to give up an earned run while notching two saves through 8.2 frames, will share save opportunities for the Dodgers while Diaz is on the mend, making both players worthy of roster consideration in all fantasy formats. Scott has been superb so far in his own right, posting a 0.84 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across 10.2 innings.