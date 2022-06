Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Mancini recently missed three straight games due to a hand injury, but the Orioles haven't indicated that his absence from the lineup Sunday is anything more than a pre-planned off day. Ryan McKenna will pick up a start in place of Mancini, who went 1-for-9 with a double and a run while playing in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.