Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Smacks eighth homer off bench

O'Neill homered in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

O'Neill gave the Orioles an insurance run in the eighth inning Tuesday. Baltimore traded away Taylor Ward on Monday, opening up plenty of reps in its outfield, and O'Neill is making a case in his part-time role for more playing time. He's batting .304 with six homers, two doubles and 10 RBI over his last 46 at-bats (19 games) since the start of July, now slashing .213/.298/.388 with eight long balls, eight doubles and 18 RBI across 205 plate appearances for the season.