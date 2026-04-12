O'Neill suffered a concussion while he was he was dehydrated from an illness Thursday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Neill was absent from the Orioles' lineups Friday and Saturday due to an illness before he was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Manager Craig Albernaz explained that the outfielder fainted while he was under the weather Thursday, and the team believes he banged his head when he fell, ultimately suffering a concussion. O'Neill will be forced miss at least the next handful of games while recovering, and in his absence, Leody Taveras is a top candidate to see increased opportunities in the lineup.