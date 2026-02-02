default-cbs-image
Wilson was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Wilson was let go in order to make room on the 40-man roster for trade pickup Bryan Ramos. Wilson was DFA'ed by Philadelphia 12 days ago before being claimed off waivers by Baltimore two days later. The 31-year-old outfielder appeared in 100 games with the Phillies across the previous three seasons, slashing .242/.328/.428 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 26:68 BB:K across 245 trips to the plate.

