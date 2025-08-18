The Orioles announced that Eflin underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy surgery Monday in Florida, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eflin's surgery appears to have gone off without any complications, and the right-hander is optimistic that he'll have a normal offseason after about 12 weeks and rest and rehab. In total, Eflin will face an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-8 months, so he could be at risk of missing spring training and the start of the 2026 season if he veers toward the latter end of that range. Eflin, who went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 71.1 innings in his 14 starts with the Orioles before landing on the injured list July 31, is set to become a free agent this winter.