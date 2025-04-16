Eflin (lat) played catch Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Eflin began a throwing progression after being shut down with a mild right lat strain one week ago. The veteran right-hander is optimistic his absence won't last long, but a clearer picture of Eflin's timetable won't be available until he's further along in his throwing program.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Will play catch soon•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: IL move made official•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: IL-bound with lat strain•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Departs early with shoulder fatigue•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Tough-luck loss in quality start•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Mostly cruises through six innings•