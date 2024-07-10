Mazur (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

The six strikeouts were a career-best for Mazur over his first seven major league starts, but it was his fourth time giving up four or more runs and he failed to reach five innings for the fifth time. The Mariners strung together a pair of runs against Mazur in the first two innings before opening up the game with homers in the third and fifth to make it a 5-0 ballgame. The 23-year-old now owns a 7.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 21:19 K:BB in 31 innings. It's unclear if his next start will be in the majors or down in Triple-A, but it will come after the All-Star break.