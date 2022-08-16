Nola is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Nola had seen an uptick in playing time of late while Jorge Alfaro had nursed a knee issue, but Alfaro looks to be healthy again and will pick up his second start behind the plate in the Padres' last three games. Though he no longer has a clear path to the top catcher's role, Nola is off to a strong start to August and should play more than the typical No. 2 backstop. In 11 games so far this month, Nola has hit .265 with a home run, four walks, six runs and five RBI.