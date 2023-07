The Padres recalled Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Sullivan is slashing just .170/.184/.298 through 49 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's caught fire in Triple-A to the tune of a 1.028 OPS since July 1. Despite his hot bat, Sullivan will likely remain stuck behind Luis Campusano and Gary Sanchez on the depth chart. Taylor Kohlwey was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move.