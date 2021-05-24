O'Grady was recalled by the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hopefully O'Grady didn't make it far after being optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, as he'll turn around and head straight back to the big-league roster a day later. The Padres need an extra outfielder with Trent Grisham (heel) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move. O'Grady has gotten into 11 games while bouncing on and off the active roster this season but has done very little with his limited at-bats, hitting .100/.269/.150.