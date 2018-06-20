Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Lands on disabled list
Mitchell was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right elbow impingement, retroactive to Sunday.
Mitchell hasn't pitched since June 5, and this may help explain why. He'll be eligible to return next Wednesday at the earliest, though he remains without a timetable for his return. Prior to suffering the injury, Mitchell compiled an unsightly 7.08 ERA and 23:35 K:BB across 48.1 innings. Joey Lucchesi, Wednesday's starting pitcher, was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
