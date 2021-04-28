Paddack (1-3) took the loss against Arizona on Tuesday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out five.

Paddack was victimized by poor defense early, as a second-inning two-out error tacked a pair of unearned runs to his ledger. He kept the Padres in the game until the sixth, when a pair of singles and a Carson Kelly homer resulted in a trio of runs. It was another uneven outing overall for Paddack, who has yet to pitch six full innings this season. His 5.40 ERA and 1.37 WHIP are each on pace for career-worst marks, and he has now lost three of his five starts. The right-hander will look for better results in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at home against Pittsburgh.