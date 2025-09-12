The Padres placed Morgan on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 9, due to right shoulder inflammation.

Morgan has been a reliable arm for the Padres out of the bullpen this season, posting a 2.80 ERA across 45 innings. The 25-year-old rookie will head to the injured list Friday, and he'll be eligible to return Sept. 24, two days before the Padres' final regular-season game. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Morgan intends to return once eligible, and his placement on the IL was precautionary. JP Sears was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.