Morgan is slated to start Sunday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This will be Morgan's second start of the season -- in his first appearance as an opener, he gave up one run over 1.1 frames against Texas on July 6. The right-hander hasn't tossed more than two innings in any outing this season, so that will probably be his cap Sunday as well. Kyle Hart is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso to work in bulk relief behind Morgan.