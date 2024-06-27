Cease (7-6) earned the win over Washington on Wednesday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and issued two walks while striking out nine batters.

The only hit Cease surrendered during his seven frames was a two-out single by Nick Senzel in the fifth inning. Remarkably, this was the San Diego right-hander's third outing this season during which he gave up exactly one hit in seven frames, and he unsurprisingly has picked up a victory in all three of those starts. Cease had been struggling coming into Wednesday, giving up 11 runs over his previous two starts covering 8.1 innings during his worst two-game stretch of the campaign. He's had a few clunkers among his 17 appearances this season but has solid numbers overall with a 3.84 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 125:30 K:BB across 98.1 frames.