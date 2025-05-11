The Padres list Cease (forearm) as their probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Angels at Petco Park.

Cease was cruising along in his most recent start Wednesday against the Yankees before being pulled midway through the seventh inning due to what he called "a freak cramp" in his right forearm, per MLB.com reports. Subsequent medical testing revealed nothing concerning, and after Cease was able to play catch Friday without incident, he doesn't look like he'll be facing any restrictions when he returns to the hill Tuesday on five days' rest. Since surrendering a season-high nine runs in a loss to the Athletics on April 8, Cease has gone winless in his ensuing five starts but has pitched effectively, turning in a 3.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings over that stretch.