Cease allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Cease pitched well, but he was charged with a second run after leaving the game when Jeremiah Estrada couldn't keep the Angels at bay in the seventh inning. This was the second start in a row where Cease has set a season high in strikeouts, and he also pitched into the seventh inning for the third time this season. He's at a 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 47 innings through nine starts. A nine-run dud against the Athletics on April 8 continues to skew his overall numbers -- he's yet to allow more than three runs in any other start. He's projected to make his next start on the road at Toronto.