De Los Santos allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

Not often part of the high-leverage mix, De Los Santos got a chance to protect a three-run lead in the eighth inning. He delivered and also pitched the ninth to earn his first save since 2022, when he was with the Guardians. The right-hander has put together an okay season with a 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB over 31.2 innings, and he's added seven holds. His big problem has been the long ball -- De Los Santos has yielded nine home runs after giving up a total of seven homers across his previous two campaigns.