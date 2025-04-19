De Los Santos (1-0) picked up the win Friday over the Twins, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
The journeyman right-hander entered the game with Atlanta down 4-1, and he got rewarded for his strong effort when his offense erupted for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. De Los Santos has looked good in middle relief to begin the season, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through 8.1 innings, but he has yet to record a save or a hold.
