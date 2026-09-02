Tatis went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Hitting leadoff and playing second base, Tatis took Nick Lodolo deep in the fifth inning to give the Padres a brief 2-1 lead before driving an Emilio Pagan fastball over the right-field fence in the ninth. It's the third two-homer effort from Tatis in the last 13 games, and his early-season power drought is a distant memory -- over his last 25 contests, Tatis boasts a .290/.345/.680 slash line with 11 home runs, five steals, 20 RBI and 21 runs.