Padres' Fernando Tatis: Four knocks in loss

Tatis went 4-for-6 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Tatis was also caught stealing once, dropping him to 15-for-23 on the basepaths this season. The 27-year-old has made consistent contact this month, going 12-for-34 (.353) over eight games in June. Power is still lacking for him -- just three of those hits, all doubles, have gone for extra bases. Overall, Tatis is batting .278 with a .681 OPS, one home run, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 65 contests.