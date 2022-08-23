Tatis (suspension) said Tuesday that he will have shoulder surgery, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis opted to forego shoulder surgery last offseason, but with him suspended for the rest of this season and the early portion of next season, he probably has enough time to fully recover from the procedure while he is serving his 80-game suspension. His wrist injury should also be a non-issue when he is eligible to return to action. The Padres wanted Tatis to get surgery on his shoulder last offseason, so this may be a way for him to try to repair his relationship with the team.