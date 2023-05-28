Tatis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Yankees.
For the second straight game Tatis went yard at Yankee Stadium, this time launching a solo off Luis Severino in the fourth. The long ball increased his season total to nine, four of which have come in Tatis' last eight appearances. However, Tatis has struggled to make an impact outside of the home runs, having recorded just two hits in his last nine games that weren't homers. Through 32 games, Tatis is slashing .254/.297/.486 while only striking out at an 18.9 percent clip.