Tatis went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Tatis had gone through a bit of a power outage, managing just one long ball in his last 17 games heading into the All-Star break, so it was nice to see him start the second half with a bang. Despite missing several weeks at the start of the year while completing an 80-game PED suspension, Tatis has been a top-50 earner in rotisserie baseball to date this season. He remains a superstar in the fantasy game.