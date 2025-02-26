Tatis (illness) was back at Padres camp Wednesday and is expected to take part in a light workout, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though Tatis' return to camp is an encouraging sign, manager Mike Shildt said that the star outfielder will likely need a little time to ramp back up after a bout with the flu kept him off the field for a few days. Expect Tatis to gradually intensify his workouts as the week rolls along before potentially making his Cactus League debut this weekend or early next week.