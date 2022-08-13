Tatis (wrist) announced Friday that he won't appeal his 80-game ban and will begin serving his suspension immediately.

Tatis recently tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance, and will be ineligible for the remainder of the 2022 season and the start of the 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old was on the injured list since the start of the regular season due to a wrist injury that he sustained during the offseason, but the Padres changed his roster status Friday to allow him to serve his suspension immediately.